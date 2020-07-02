Suzanne "Suzy" M. Colyer 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Suzanne "Suzy" M. Colyer, 76, of Springfield, IL, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Suzanne was born February 29, 1944, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Francis and Thelma (LeBeau) Fromme. She married Donald S. Colyer on May 29, 1965, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield; he preceded her in death on June 27, 2012.
Suzanne graduated from New Berlin High School in 1962 and began work at Franklin Life. Soon thereafter, her entire focus was being a devoted mother and wife. Later she also worked outside of the home as a manager of Waldenbooks in Springfield and then retired from Fifth Third Bank in Effingham. Suzanne was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Berlin and enjoyed reading, working puzzles, gardening and traveling with her husband and sisters.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, David S. Colyer; infant daughter, Sheila M. Colyer; and brother, Bill Fromme.
Suzanne is survived by her son, Stephen (Terri) Colyer of Springfield; daughter, Colleen Colyer of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Amanda Colyer of Houston, TX and Rachel (Tony Vespa) Colyer of Springfield; great-grandchildren, Carter Francisco and Dominic Vespa; siblings, Kathleen Loving, Mary Lee Staley, Bob (Debbie) Fromme, John (Debra) Fromme, Joe (Joyce) Fromme, Maggie Fromme, Tom Fromme, Teresa Varns, and Nancy Fromme; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 30 guests at one time. Visitation will begin with a private family prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 404 E. Birch St., New Berlin with Rev. Ronnie Maldo Lorilla, celebrant. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 70 guests at one time. Family and friends may view the livestream at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/25582581
Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 404 E. Birch St., New Berlin, IL 62670.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.