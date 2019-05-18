Suzanne Margaret Mary Olsen 1932 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Suzanne Margaret Mary Olsen, 86, who lived a long life devoted to family, passed away at home in Springfield, Illinois on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

She was born in Evanston, Illinois on August 9, 1932, to Louise Margaret (Dupre) Fink and Arthur Paul Fink.

Suzanne was allergic to cats and exercise, but she loved her family, dogs, roses, desserts, sweet potatoes, Wheel of Fortune, Texas A & M football, and mystery shows. Suzanne lived in Illinois, Texas, Japan, and Germany, but her heart and home were always where her children were. She lived a quiet life, but to her children she was an unsung hero having adopted three of her four children with her first husband, John. She enjoyed singing with her father, camping with her young children and first husband, and horse racing with her second and third husbands. All her life she was a voracious reader of books of all genres. Reading a book every few days until shortly before her death, she frequented the local used book racks until she was unable to drive, at which time Lincoln Library delivered books to her home. During the last four years, her heart was warmed by great grandson, Elijah Hale, who visited her daily. Suzanne was an excellent bridge player -- a skill learned from her parents and a must-have talent for all future husbands. She was preceded in death by husbands, CWO3 John W. Colburn of Washington, D.C., Phillip W. Young of El Paso, TX, and Reverend Martin "Ollie" Olsen of Chatham, IL; and by brothers, Mark Fink, Waukegan, IL, and Robert Fink, Morton Grove, IL.

In her last weeks of life, Suzanne received excellent care at home from HSHS Hospice Care and her daughters. Despite mounting health issues during her final years, she remained kind and loving to the end.

She is missed by her children, Mona L. Colburn of Springfield, Louise S. Hale of Springfield, Mike P. Daley-Colburn (Eileen Boland) of Cameron, MO, and Winfield A. Colburn (Jill) of Springfield; grandchildren, Richard Arriola and Freddie Edwards of Pueblo, CO, Anthony Hale (Nacole Grzyb) and Phillip J. Colburn (Kennedy) of Springfield, Ashley Fiorito (Gino) of Warner Robins, GA, April Daley-Colburn of Cameron, MO, and Brian Colburn, USAF; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Dolores Fiocchi (Caesar) of Riverwoods, IL; brother, Arthur P. Fink, Jr. (Joyce) of Vernon Hills, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Family will host a Celebration of Life from 1:00 – 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Church, 745 Woodside Road, Springfield. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Martin Woulfe officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Suzanne wanted contributions to be made to organizations that benefit animals and children, such as Benld Adopt-A-Pet, 807 Stewart Ave., Benld, IL 62009, the Illinois State Museum, 502 S. Spring St., Springfield, IL 62706 or Lincoln Library Gift and Memorials Program, 326 S. 7th St., Springfield, IL 62703.

