Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
(217) 483-9292
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
700 East Spruce St
Chatham, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
700 East Spruce St
Chatham, IL
Sylvia S. "Suzy" Mielkaitis


1940 - 2020
Sylvia S. "Suzy" Mielkaitis Obituary
Sylvia S. "Suzy" Mielkaitis 1940 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Sylvia S. "Suzy" Mielkaitis, 79, of Chatham, died at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence.
Suzy was born on August 3, 1940 in Springfield, the daughter of Clyde Albert and Mildred Virginia Sturdy Fitch. She married Vito Mielkaitis on August 27, 1960 in Springfield; he preceded her in death on March 2, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill Fitch.
Suzy attended Feitshans High School. She worked for B&B Electric and went on to retire from Lincoln Land Community College. Suzy was a member of O.W.L.S at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, the American Businesswomen's Association, and Women in Construction. She was an avid Cubs fan. Suzy enjoyed planning retiree luncheons, painting, coloring, attending church functions and her grandsons' sporting events.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (husband, Jeremy) Jacobs of Chatham; two grandsons, Bryson Allen and Lucas D. Jacobs, both of Chatham; two siblings, John (wife, Patti) Fitch of Springfield and Dianna (husband, Mike) Donaker, both of Springfield; sister-in-law, Barb Fitch of Springfield; very special niece, Marlene (husband, Dave) DeNoyer of St. Louis; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:00 until 9:50 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 700 East Spruce St., Chatham. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. John Nolan, celebrant.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 700 East Spruce St., Chatham, IL 62629.
The family of Sylvia S. "Suzy" Mielkaitis is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
