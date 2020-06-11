Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Syven's life story with friends and family

Share Syven's life story with friends and family

Syven Unique Rogers

Springfield, IL - Syven Unique Rogers, departed this life on Thursday June 4, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Syven was born on June 4, 2020. Professional Services are entrusted to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store