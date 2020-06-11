Syven Unique Rogers
Springfield, IL - Syven Unique Rogers, departed this life on Thursday June 4, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Syven was born on June 4, 2020. Professional Services are entrusted to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.