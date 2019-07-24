Tamala L. Bering-Morris 1961 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Tamala L. Bering-Morris, 58, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

She was born on March 24, 1961 in Decatur, a daughter of Wilson Morrison and Betty J. (Beal) Bering III. She married Larry Morris on May 14, 2016 in Springfield; he survives, along with their dog, George. Other survivors include her mother, Betty of Decatur, her daughter, Lorraine Chaney of Decatur and her sister, Kimberly Bering of Alton. She was preceded in death by her Father, and a brother: Wilson Morrison Bering IV.

Tami loved listening to music, especially the Rolling Stones, mushroom hunting and was very patriotic. She was an avid CUBS fan.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Tamala L. Bering-Morris will be 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am at the funeral home. inurnment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur.

Condolences may be left at www.gracelandfairlawn.com Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 25 to July 26, 2019