Tamara Marie Well
1962 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Tamara Marie Wells, 58, of Springfield died at 8:32 pm, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born May 1, 1962 in Litchfield, IL to Edward and Leona (Rusher) Busse. She married David Lee Wells, Sr. and he survives.
Also surviving are two children, David Lee Wells, Jr., and Ashlee Wells, both of Springfield; one granddaughter, Lee Ann Wells; brother, Jim Busse and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Tamara enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. She was an animal lover. She enjoyed going to concerts and country music.
She was employed for Allied Universal Protective Services.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Animal Protective League.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 9 to Jul. 13, 2020.
