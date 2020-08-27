Tamma L. Ryan 1954 - 2020
Sarasota, FL—Tamma L. Ryan, 65, succumbed to cancer on August 20, 2020 after a short and brutal fight against the disease. She was born November 22, 1954 to her parents Forrest and Joyce Ryan. Originally being from Illinois, Tamma worked most of her adult life in numerous State of Illinois government agencies and in private industry. Tamma retired to Sarasota Florida to escape winter hardships. She enjoyed her time in paradise but would have returned to Illinois at the drop of a hat! She always said she wanted to see snow again. Further explaining that she was retired and wouldn't have to go OUT into the snow at all.
Tamma is survived by her husband Stanley Yonkauski and a multitude of dear friends in Illinois and in Florida. She was predeceased by her parents, M. Joyce Ryan and Forrest L. Ryan of Chatham, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Shriners Hospital for Children
. Tamma is making a donation as her final wish; she hopes you join her.
