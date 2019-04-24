Tammy Jean Graham 1973 - 2019

Springfield , IL—Tammy Jean Graham, 46, of Springfield, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.

Tammy was born on January 15, 1973 in Libertyville, IL, the daughter of John and Brenda Willie Jaeger. She married Doug Graham on October 30, 2004 in Springfield.

Tammy was a graduate of Streamwood High School in Streamwood, IL. She enjoyed hanging out with friends and her nieces and nephews, karaoke, going to dirt track races, baking, and reading. Tammy loved holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

She is survived by her husband, Doug Graham of Springfield; her parents, Brenda (husband, Terry) Lowe of Springfield and John (wife, Barb) Jaeger of Springfield; and five siblings, Susan (husband, Eric) Toomey of Springfield, Theresa Britton of Chicago, Tina ( husband, Dave) Leetzow of AZ, and Stanley and Gary Wright, both of WI; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Coco.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Park's Place, 7075 Old Decatur Rd., Riverton with Pastor Bennie Fisher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 675 East Linton Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703.

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019