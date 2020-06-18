Tammy Lynn Morgan
Taylorville, IL - Tammy Lynn Morgan, 57 passed on June 16, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee, IL, is in charge of arrangements. (217) 625-3321.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.