Tammy Lynn Morgan
1962 - 2020-06-16
Taylorville, IL - Tammy Lynn Morgan, 57 passed on June 16, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee, IL, is in charge of arrangements. (217) 625-3321.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curry Funeral Home
407 Carroll St.
Pawnee, IL 62558
217-625-3321
