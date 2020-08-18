1/1
Tanner Lee "Tan The Man" Means
1995 - 2020
Williamsville, IL—Tanner Lee "Tan the Man" Means, 24, of Williamsville, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home. He was born September 20, 1995, in Springfield, IL, the son of Dan and Rhonda (Royer) Means.
Tanner is preceded in death by his grandfathers, David Creed Means and Thomas August Royer.
Survivors include his soon to be fiancé, Kaylie Magee of Williamsville; one daughter, "Daddy's Princess" Sophia Marie Means; one son, "Baby B" Bentley Lee Means; and one baby on the way; parents, Dan and Rhonda; two sisters, Kendall "Lil Nen" Means and Masey (Gabrielle) Oldani, both of Springfield; one brother, Keaten "Keaty Bug" Means, of Springfield; "Lil' GMA", Donna Means; "Big GMA and Big GPA", Sharon and Dennis Carpenter; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tanner lived in the Springfield area for most of his life. He was a mail man for USPS. Tanner loved to shoot guns and was a member of the NRA. He found joy in collecting gold. He loved to eat, especially enjoyed a good Horseshoe! He had a huge heart for his family and friends and his personality lit up the room wherever he went. Above all, Tanner's children were his pride and joy and loved them with all of his heart.
Visitation: 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 3:00 pm, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Cindy Lash officiating.
Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made out to Tanner Means' Children's Education Fund in c/o PNC Bank, 1949 E Sangamon Ave, Springfield, IL 62702.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
