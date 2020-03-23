Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
Terrance Wallace
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrance Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrance T. "Scabb" Wallace Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrance T. "Scabb" Wallace Sr. Obituary
Terrance T. "Scabb" Wallace Sr. 1978 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Terrance T. "Scabb" Wallace Sr. 41, departed this life on Friday March 13, 2020 at Memorial Medial Center.
Terrance was born July 30th, 1978 to Norma Wallace-Currie and Robert Gilson at Mound Bayou Community Hospital in Mound Bayou, MS.
PUBLIC VIEWING WILL BE HELD THURSDAY MARCH 26, 2020, at Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703; 4:00pm-6:00pm ONLY.
Interment will be Friday March 27, 2020; 10:00am at Oak Hill Cemetery, 10 or Less people, please.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -