Terrance T. "Scabb" Wallace Sr. 1978 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Terrance T. "Scabb" Wallace Sr. 41, departed this life on Friday March 13, 2020 at Memorial Medial Center.
Terrance was born July 30th, 1978 to Norma Wallace-Currie and Robert Gilson at Mound Bayou Community Hospital in Mound Bayou, MS.
PUBLIC VIEWING WILL BE HELD THURSDAY MARCH 26, 2020, at Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703; 4:00pm-6:00pm ONLY.
Interment will be Friday March 27, 2020; 10:00am at Oak Hill Cemetery, 10 or Less people, please.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020