Terrence "Terry" K. Theyssen 1950 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Terrence "Terry" K. Theyssen, 70, of Springfield, died at 1:37 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at his residence.
Terry was born January 18, 1950, in Springfield, the son of Fernie and Frances Plummer Theyssen. He married Mary Anne Harney on January 10, 2000, in Springfield.
Terry attended Harvard Park Grade School and was a Boys Club finalist for the "Boy of the Year" award. He graduated from Southeast High School in 1968 and attended Lincoln Land Community College. Terry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War serving in the 4th Infantry in Miesau, Germany and then Vietnam from 1970-1971. He was employed with the State of Illinois Department of Revenue until his retirement after 32 years of service. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Chargers fan. Terry also enjoyed writing poetry, camping, and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Clarence and Evelyn Plummer and Fernie and Edith Theyssen; and Vietnam brother, Dick Winn.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Theyssen of Springfield; brother-in-law, Alfred (Karen) Harney, M.D. of Springfield; five sisters-in-law, Marcia Durian of Alton, Jackie (Andy) Mellor of Phillips, ME, Elllen (Rhonda) Lock of Barrington, NH, Lea Anne (Dan) Varble of Carrollton, and Mary (Bill) Harney of Springfield; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A memorial ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery Columbarium with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, IL Capital Area Chapter, 1045 Outer Park Dr., Springfield, IL 62704 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020