Terrence Wayne Drengwitz 1953 - 2019
Loveland, CO—Loveland- Terrence Wayne Drengwitz, 66, known to his family and friends as Terry, passed away at his home in Loveland, Colorado on May 26, 2019.
Terry was born on January 10, 1953 in Springfield, Illinois the son of Robert and Elsie (Protz) Drengwitz. He was raised and educated in Springfield, graduating from Lanphier High School in 1971. Upon his graduation he attended college at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. It was there he earned his bachelor's in education. He then began teaching and coaching at Glenwood High School in Chatham for a few years. He later went to work for his father-in-law's business, the Lanter Company. The company was acquired by OHL and Terry eventually retired as their safety director.
Terry's favorite past time was the game of golf. 4 year college starter in football, his love for the gym and working out kept him physically fit.
He will be missed by his son, Matt and his wife Katie (Ritter) Drengwitz; grandchildren: Luke, Logan and Mya Drengwitz all of Johnstown, Colorado; brother Jim (Patti) Drengwitz of Pontiac, Illinois, sister, Becky (Jerry) Lunt of Quincy, Illinois; nieces: Andrea (Sean) and Jamie (Adair)and nephews: Jason (Becky) and Jared (Emelie) and 6 great-nieces and nephews.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debbie Anderson and 3 nieces: Melissa, Amy and Heather Anderson.
Private family services will be held, and Terry will be Memorialized at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, IL. Memorials and condolences in Terry's name can be sent in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 2100 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80538. Remembrances of Terry can be shared at www.AllnuttLoveland.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 9 to June 10, 2019