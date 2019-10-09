|
Terri A. (Simpson) Carnduff 1957 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Terri (Simpson) Carnduff, 61, of Springfield, IL passed away on Monday October 7th, 2019.
She was born on October 14th, 1957 in Rockford, IL the daughter of Charles and Donna (Grime) Simpson.
Terri was a loving mother and a 40 year companion of her husband, Mark.
She loved her flower garden and was naturally curious and incredibly intelligent. Terri also enjoyed spending time with her family while traveling together to go camping.
She will be so missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles.
Terri is survived by her husband Mark Carnduff of Springfield; children, Jennifer Carnduff-Lewis (husband, Ryan) of Springfield, and Cory Carnduff of Springfield; granddaughter, Rowena Lewis; mother, Donna Simpson of Springfield; siblings, Michelle Rawls (husband, Carl) of S.C., Mark Simpson (wife, Dianna) of New Berlin, Sean Simpson (wife, Jeanette) of Springfield; and her 3 beloved cats, Molly, Buddy, and Miss Carter.
A memorial service will be held at Ellinger- Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th St. Springfield, IL 62702 at 11am on Friday October 11th, 2019. Following the service, there will be a procession to Roselawn Memorial Park for burial.
Vist www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com for online obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019