Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terri Carnduff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terri A. (Simpson) Carnduff


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terri A. (Simpson) Carnduff Obituary
Terri A. (Simpson) Carnduff 1957 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Terri (Simpson) Carnduff, 61, of Springfield, IL passed away on Monday October 7th, 2019.
She was born on October 14th, 1957 in Rockford, IL the daughter of Charles and Donna (Grime) Simpson.
Terri was a loving mother and a 40 year companion of her husband, Mark.
She loved her flower garden and was naturally curious and incredibly intelligent. Terri also enjoyed spending time with her family while traveling together to go camping.
She will be so missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles.
Terri is survived by her husband Mark Carnduff of Springfield; children, Jennifer Carnduff-Lewis (husband, Ryan) of Springfield, and Cory Carnduff of Springfield; granddaughter, Rowena Lewis; mother, Donna Simpson of Springfield; siblings, Michelle Rawls (husband, Carl) of S.C., Mark Simpson (wife, Dianna) of New Berlin, Sean Simpson (wife, Jeanette) of Springfield; and her 3 beloved cats, Molly, Buddy, and Miss Carter.
A memorial service will be held at Ellinger- Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th St. Springfield, IL 62702 at 11am on Friday October 11th, 2019. Following the service, there will be a procession to Roselawn Memorial Park for burial.
Vist www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com for online obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now