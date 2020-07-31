1/1
Terry A. Scrogum
1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Terry A. Scrogum, 67, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born to Eldon Scrogum and Rosalie (Bucy) Scrogum August 14, 1952, both of whom preceded him in death.
Terry was a devoted son and grandson, a loyal alum of Astoria High School and Illinois State University, a loving master of his many cats, and a patron of the arts and of civic service. He was an avid world traveler and a connoisseur of all things fine.
He served in administrative roles with notable state leaders, non-profit organizations, and public agencies.
He was an engaging conversationalist with knowledge of a vast array of topics spurred by avid news viewership and current events. Within discussions and stories, he displayed his cleverness and wit in his penchant for puns in deadpan delivery.
While Terry specified no funeral or memorial service, we can certainly toast to his memory in proper fashion with crystal and fine silver, which he loved.
He is survived by his cat, "adopted siblings" of close friends, and a plethora of friends and associates who cheered him through various life experiences and health challenges.
Cremation was accorded by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. Memorial contributions may be made to an animal welfare organization of the individual's choice.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
