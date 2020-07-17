Terry Day 1949 - 2020

Terry Day 1949 - 2020Rochester, IL—Terry L. Day, 71, died July 16 at his home in Rochester after his 13 grandchildren had the opportunity to say, I love you, Pops. Terry was born on February 11, 1949 in Springfield, the son of Lewis E. and Mary L. Day.He married Donna Schwartz on June 14, 1969 at Little Flower Church in Springfield. Together they had 4 children, Janice (Mike) Fleming of Litchfield, Terry T (Tammy) of Springfield, Timothy (Angie) of Rochester, and Amy (Ray Sharp) of Auburn.Terry was employed at Capitol Airport beginning in 1978 as a Fire/ Police Officer, and later at the Rochester Police Department. He graduated from Lincoln Land Community College in 1983. His passion was construction and he left his footprint as Day and Co. Inc, in nay locations in the Rochester and Springfield area. He was one of a group who developed The Woodlands subdivision in Rochester. He was an active member of the Springfield Area Home Builders Association serving as president in 2006, as well as a State Association Vice President in 2007 and 2008. He was awarded the designation of Remodeler of the Year in 2009 and Builder of the Year in 2010 by the Springfield Area Home Builders Association.Terry was one of the initial members of the Rochester Rescue Squad and a member of the Rochester Volunteer Fire Department later serving as a member of the Rochester Fire Board. He also served as a board member for the Village of Rochester.Terry was a member of St. Jude Church in Rochester, who served on the Building and Finance Councils. Under the Day and Co. umbrella, he directed a Habitat for Humanity house on the north side of Springfield which was sponsored by St. Jude's during Father Bill Carpenter's tenure.Terry enjoyed nothing better than a St. Louis Cardinal's Baseball game with family or friends, spending time in Marshall, and family vacations with all the kids and grandkids along, especially sharing a Popsicle on the beach, and the 2014 trip to Washington D.C. where he was able to share his interest in the history of the US with his grandchildren.Terry is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Janice, Terry, Tim, and Amy, grandchildren; Greta, Ellen and Olivia Fleming of Litchfield, Faith and Andrew Day of Springfield, Alyse, Alyssa and Brock Day of Rochester, and Bradley, Jacob, Jenna, Justin and Jeffrey Sharp of Auburn; siblings Bob (Margaret) Day, Gail Day, Randy (Sherry) Day and Karla (Brett) Klindworth. He was preceded in death by his parents Louie and Mary Day, and a granddaughter Maria Esther Day.Visitation will be on Sunday, July 19, from 2:00-5:00 PM at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home, 530 North Fifth Street, in Springfield. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, July 20, at 10:00AM at the Church of St Jude in Rochester. Reverend Charles Edwards and Reverend R. Dean Probst will concelebrate with burial at Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Jude, Rochester Fire & Rescue Squad or the Children's Miracle Network. We request you a mast for the visitation and mass.Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home in Springfield is in serving the Day Family.