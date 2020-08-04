1/1
Terry L. Montalbano
1957 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Terry L. Montalbano, 63, of Springfield, passed away at 8:12 pm, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the home of his sister. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carole Montalbano who died on April 27, 2020.
He is survived by his father, Sam Montalbano of Sherman, his wife, Kathy Montalbano; three children, one daughter, Heather (Max) LaBonte of Reno, NV; two sons, Brian (Amanda) Brewer of Sherman and Kevin (Jaime) Brewer of Foristell, MO; one sister, Karen (Hoyt) Hampton; two brothers, Mark (Donna) Montalbano of Chatham and John (Becky) Montalbano of Springfield; four grandchildren, Taylor Brewer, Cole Brewer, Haelee Brewer and Delana Brewer and a plethora of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Tammy Montalbano.
Terry retired from the Illinois Secretary of State office after 30 years of service. At the time of his retirement, he was the head of Drivers Licensing for the State of Illinois.
During his lifetime he coached youth athletics for over 15 years. He coached football, baseball, basketball, and soccer. To this day, as players see him, they still call him "Coach".
He was an avid reader and a sports junkie. His two favorite pastimes were watching the Chicago Bears and spending time with the grandchildren.
Visitation: 4:30 – 6:30 pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial Service: 10:30 am, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin de Porres Center or the Alzheimer's Association.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
