Terry Lee Callahan 1957 - 2020
Fowler, IL—Terry Lee Callahan, age 62, of Fowler, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in his home. He was born on March 27, 1957 in Jacksonville, IL the son of Clarence & Ila (Riggall) Callahan. He married Eva Parsons on April 2, 1983 in Decatur, IL. She survives.
Mr. Callahan was a computer programmer for Titan Wheel International. Terry was a member of Faith Journey Church where he served as a deacon, he was a volunteer for Fishing for Freedom, loved volunteering at church, taking care of his animals, fixing and tinkering with things. Terry also liked being outside and was a part-time gym enthusiast.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by: His Mother: Ila Callahan of Mechanicsburg, IL; His Children: Sara Ashley Schmidt and her husband Jared of Liberty, IL and Justin Lindsay Callahan of Oklahoma. Grandchildren: Aiden Callahan and Kaysen Callahan, with one more grandchild expected later this month. A sister: Cindy White and her husband Steve. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Terry was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Faith Journey Church, 4115 North 12th. Inurnment will be at Greenmount Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at Faith Journey Church on Thursday, from 10:30 until the time of the services. Memorials may be made to Fishing for Freedom or to Faith Journey Church. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020