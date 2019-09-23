Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Redick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Lester Redick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Lester Redick Obituary
Terry Lester Redick 1957 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Terry Lester Redick, 62, of Springfield, peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Terry was born in Springfield on May 5, 1957, the son of Betty and Raymond Redick, Sr.
Terry graduated from Lanphier High School in 1975 and was a self-employed craftsman. He was a loyal friend, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed life and spending time with his life-long friends, Mark, Joe, Dave, Jeff, and others. Terry cherished being a fatherly figure to Summer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Redick, Jr.; brother-in-law, Michael Motz; and niece, Jennifer Ellis.
Terry is survived by his siblings, Vickie Motz, Susan (Phil) Ellis, Russell (Cindy) Redick, Lynne Redick, and Laurie (Gary) Stover; and several wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Private family ceremonies will be held for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Organ Transplant Center General Fund, Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550.
The family of Terry Lester Redick is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.