Terry Lester Redick 1957 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Terry Lester Redick, 62, of Springfield, peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Terry was born in Springfield on May 5, 1957, the son of Betty and Raymond Redick, Sr.
Terry graduated from Lanphier High School in 1975 and was a self-employed craftsman. He was a loyal friend, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed life and spending time with his life-long friends, Mark, Joe, Dave, Jeff, and others. Terry cherished being a fatherly figure to Summer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Redick, Jr.; brother-in-law, Michael Motz; and niece, Jennifer Ellis.
Terry is survived by his siblings, Vickie Motz, Susan (Phil) Ellis, Russell (Cindy) Redick, Lynne Redick, and Laurie (Gary) Stover; and several wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Private family ceremonies will be held for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Organ Transplant Center General Fund, Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550.
The family of Terry Lester Redick is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019