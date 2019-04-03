|
Terry Lynn "Behr" Taylor 1962 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Terry Lynn "Behr" Taylor, 56, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Terry was born October 2, 1962, in Decatur, Illinois, to Stanley and Carolyn J. Taylor. After 20 ½ years together, he and his partner, K. Allen Griffy, were married on February 12, 2016 at their home in Springfield.
Terry spent over 35 years working in food service; for the last 14 years, he worked as a Food Service Supervisor at Lincoln Correctional Center. He is best known for being an "Adult Fan of LEGO" (AFOL). Terry not only collected LEGO bricks and sets, he also created amazing displays—including a LEGO replica of Springfield's Dana-Thomas House! He and Allen have attended the Brickworld convention in the Chicago area eight of the last nine years. Although he was never a huge fan of travel, he thoroughly enjoyed the trip he and Allen took to Ireland in the fall of 2016; he hoped to return one day.
Terry is survived by his mother, Carolyn J. Taylor, of Springfield; his husband, K. Allen Griffy, of Springfield; and a step-daughter, Natalie (Kyle) Snyders of Oakwood, Illinois.
At Terry's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, there will be a Memorial Gathering at Staab Funeral Home, Springfield on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2 – 4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, Terry and Allen request donations be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019