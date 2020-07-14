1/1
Terry Paul Robinson
1963 - 2020
Glendale , AZ—Terry Paul Robinson, 57, of Glendale, AZ (formerly of Springfield and Riverton), passed away June 27 after a long battle with cancer.
He was born March 15, 1963 to Paul & Thelma (Blose) Robinson. He married Beth Underhill in June, 2007.
Terry enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a heavy equipment driver. He was also an over-the-road truck driver for many years and enjoyed traveling coast to coast. His favorite pastime was fishing. He always had a line in the water every chance he got. He always enjoyed a good (or bad) joke and had plenty of them to tell. He attended the Church of Christ in Phoenix, AZ.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife Beth, brother Robert Horner of PA, sister Peggy Robinson of GA, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was laid to rest in National Cemetery of Arizona with military honors.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

