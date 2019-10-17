Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Grimes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Wayne Grimes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Wayne Grimes Obituary
Terry Wayne Grimes 1987 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Terry W. Grimes, 32, of Riverton, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Terry is survived by his son, Xavier Seymour; parents, David and Diana Grimes of Riverton; sister, Kristy Sikorski of Ironton, MO; brother, David A. Grimes of Springfield; grandparents, Jim and Kay West of Springfield; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his dog, Max.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Radiant Church, 3200 Shaler Road, Springfield with Reverend Mac Dalton officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Wilson Park Funeral Home.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson Park Funeral Home
Download Now