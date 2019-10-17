|
Terry Wayne Grimes 1987 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Terry W. Grimes, 32, of Riverton, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Terry is survived by his son, Xavier Seymour; parents, David and Diana Grimes of Riverton; sister, Kristy Sikorski of Ironton, MO; brother, David A. Grimes of Springfield; grandparents, Jim and Kay West of Springfield; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his dog, Max.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Radiant Church, 3200 Shaler Road, Springfield with Reverend Mac Dalton officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Wilson Park Funeral Home.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019