The Honorable James T. Londrigan 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—The Honorable James T. Londrigan of Springfield, IL died May 31, 2019, at his home. He was born February 23, 1925 in Springfield, the son of James E. and Sophia (Albright) Londrigan. He married Marilyn J. Brust in 1950 and they had five children. He married Mary Lane in May of 2016.
Through most of his adult life he was a member of the law firm of Londrigan & Londrigan, practicing with six other Londrigans, including his father, James and son, Timothy. At the time of his death he was of counsel with the law firm of Wolter, Beeman, Lynch and Londrigan.
Justice Londrigan retired from the 4th District Appellate Court and also served as Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge. He had previously served eight years as an Illinois State Representative where he sponsored legislation to keep the Department of Revenue and all State Government in Springfield, Railroad Relocation, Prairie Capital Convention Center, $10,000,000.00 underground State Parking Garage, and the creation of Sangamon State University Auditorium, as well as creating a source of funds to pay for it all. Also, Legislation for Southern Illinois Medical School, Homestead Tax Exemption, abolish personal tax, lower real estate taxes, and to require bicycle safety reflectors. He also served as a City Attorney, Hearing Officer and Legal Counsel to the State Department of Public Health and Aeronautics, and Special Assistant Attorney General.
Justice Londrigran was a Disabled Infantry Veteran of World War II, having received two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, and five Campaign Citations, including the Battle of the Bulge. He was an active member of the Young Democrats, holding the positions of State of Illinois President, Vice-President and National Committeeman, and those same offices with the Sangamon County Young Democrats.
Justice Londrigan attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Cathedral Boys High School, University of Illinois, City College of New York, and graduated from Chicago-Kent Law School with a Doctorate degree in Law.
As head of the Knights of Columbus six point program, he instituted 18 new programs, including scholarship programs for Cathedral High School. He instituted, and was President of the Knights of Columbus Credit Union, which later joined with Sacred Heart Credit Union.
He was a member of the Sangamon County Bar Association, Illinois Bar Association, D.A.V., V.F.W., American Legion, Purple Heart, Knights of Columbus #364, Elks, Eagles, President and Irishman of the Year of the Sons of Erin, Island Bay Yacht Club, Sangamo Club, Panther Creek Country Club, American Business Club, Illinois Historic Society, Board of Director of Aid to Retired Children and Christ the King Church.
Surviving are his wife, Mary; four daughters, Linda Gillette, Janet (Bob) Kregbaum, Lisa Beene and Mary Jeanne (Dennis) Weakly; one son, Timothy Londrigan; five grandchildren: Connor and Ciarra Londrigan, Luke and Lexie Weakly and Halle Beene; one great-grandson and brother, Paul (Karen) Londrigan.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn, his parents and brother, Robert Londrigan.
Visitation and Celebration of Life: 4 – 8 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Christ the King Parish Center.
Funeral Mass: 11 am, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Christ the King Church with Rev. Joseph Ring officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 4 to June 5, 2019