|
|
The Honorable Patrick John Londrigan 1953 - 2019
Rochester, IL—The Honorable Patrick John Londrigan, 65 of Rochester, died on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Goodyear, AZ.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Friday July 5, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Church of the Little Flower with Reverend Thaddeus Adukus officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Animal Protective League or to WILD Canine Rescue.
Please see Patrick's full obituary at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 4 to July 5, 2019