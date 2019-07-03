Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Little Flower
The Honorable Patrick John Londrigan


1953 - 2019
The Honorable Patrick John Londrigan Obituary
The Honorable Patrick John Londrigan 1953 - 2019
Rochester, IL—The Honorable Patrick John Londrigan, 65 of Rochester, died on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Goodyear, AZ.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Friday July 5, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Church of the Little Flower with Reverend Thaddeus Adukus officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Animal Protective League or to WILD Canine Rescue.
Please see Patrick's full obituary at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 4 to July 5, 2019
