|
|
Thelma Irene Stanley 1922 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Thelma Irene Stanley, 96, of Springfield, passed away on October 9, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Springfield. She was born on November 8, 1922 in Mason, Illinois to Bert Sullivan and Ethel Hanner Shane. Thelma married Buford Stanley on November 14, 1939 in St. Louis and he preceded her in death on November 12, 2010.
Mrs. Stanley is survived by four daughters: Judy (Raymond) Witte of Owensboro, KY., Pat (Dennis) Nordike of New Berlin, Donna (Don) Van Houten of Riverton and Linda (Yavuz) Gonulsen of Springfield, ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Thelma was a member of West Side Christian Church. She loved classic big band music, baking pies and cookies from scratch and hosting birthday and holiday parties.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road, with burial to follow at Old Salem Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 11:00am until the time of service Wednesday at Bisch West. Memorial contributions may be made to the and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019