Theodore Clark 1939 - 2020

Theodore Clark 1939 - 2020Sherman, IL—SHERMAN – Theodore E. Clark of Sherman died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in the comfort of his home.Ted was born December 21, 1939 the son of Richard and Rachel Clark of Meredosia. He married Nancy Williams on March 5, 1961 in Beardstown and they would have celebrated 60 years together this upcoming anniversary.Ted was a graduate of Meredosia High School and studied engineering at Missouri School of Mines at Rolla and Graceland University in Lamoni, IA. He then went on to work as an Operating Engineer with Local 965 for 40 years.He and Nancy also spent their winters in Apache Junction, AZ where Ted enjoyed singing with the Choraliers, making people laugh in the Comedy Club and doing water aerobics almost every morning.Ted never met a stranger and would gladly help with any car, tractor, or welding project for the bargain price of a cherry pie and a captive audience for one of his stories.He is survived by his wife, Nancy Clark of Sherman; one sister, Reba Cloyd of New Berlin; one son, Joe (Jennifer) Clark of Sherman; two daughters, Kim (Jeff) Harford of Evansville, IN and Pam Clark of Chicago; four grandchildren, Ted (Tessa) Harford and Grace Harford of Evansville, IN, Abby and Adam Clark of Sherman; 3 great granddaughters, Sydney, Emmy and Savannah all of Evansville, IN. He was preceded in death by one brother, Frank Clark; one sister, Lenora "Lenny" Fischer; and one grandson, Andrew Clark.Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. with services to follow on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Ruth A Primm Memorial Chapel, Rochester Cemetery.