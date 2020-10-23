Theodore R. Roberts Jr. 1953 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Theodore R. Roberts Jr. 66, departed this life on Sunday October 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, IL. Theodore was born November 20, 1953, the son of Theodore Roberts Sr. and Rhete Roberts in Chicago, IL.

Viewing Services Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 3:00pm-5:00pm, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.

Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.

CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE.

FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE







