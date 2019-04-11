|
Theodore (Ted) Taylor Chase 1932 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Musician, angler, and mower of lawns. Ted Chase passed away April 6, 2019.
He is born May 29, 1932 in Quincy, the beloved and loving son of E. Werner and Sylvia Taylor Chase. He was a beloved brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather.
He is survived by Jean (Stout) his wife of 65 years, brother Steven, sons Jim (Lisa), Robert (Andrea), and Steven (Cindy); and seven grandchildren Zachary, Kirstie, Taylor, Mazzy, Chloe, Adam, and Luke; Ted instilled love and appreciation of music, photography, and family.
A graduate of Quincy High School's 1950 class, Ted went on to graduate from Illinois Wesleyan University where he met and fell forever in love with Jean while earning a bachelor's degree in music education. He proudly served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956 before returning to Wesleyan to earn a master's degree in music education in 1957.
Ted served as band director at Glenwood High School in Chatham from 1956 to 1975. While there, he formed the school's jazz band and tennis programs and composed the school's fight song. He was a proud 2011 inductee to the school's Hall of Fame.
Though he left teaching in 1975 for a career in financial planning, Ted remained a fixture in local music. A 50-year member of the Springfield Municipal Band, director of the Springfield Brass Band from 1993-1996, he was a charter member of the Illinois Symphony Chorus and a member of the Capitol Chamber Singers.
Ted was a member of Sugar Creek United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until celebration of life from 11 a.m., May 25, 2019 at Sugar Creek United Methodist Church, Chatham with Rev. Paul Dinges officiating. Private burial will be in Stout Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Midwest Mission Distribution Center or the .
Bramley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019