Theresa Elizabeth Dye 1935 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Theresa Dye, 84, passed away on October 20, 2019. She was born in Nauvoo, IL on June 24, 1935 to the late Mildred and Joseph McBride. Theresa married the late Charles Gerald Dye on October 24, 1958.
She is survived by two sisters, Lois Ann Wilkens of Carthage, IL and Ruth Buckert of Hamilton, IL. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Vincent McBride and Mary Piette.
Survivors include her three daughters, Dona (Jim) Krug of Springfield, IL, Mary Scanlan of Baltimore, MD and Rita Aldridge of Charlotte, NC. She was the proud grandmother of eight, Betsy Krug, Russell (Alyssa) Krug, Liam Scanlan, Anna (Dave) Swift, Mackey Scanlan, Gavan Scanlan, Sierra Brodland and Erika Brodland. She also loved her four great-grandchildren; Nora and James McBride Swift and Adelaide and Louisa Krug.
Theresa was a devout Catholic and a member of the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Springfield, IL.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society and there will be a private Mass in her honor. Burial will take place in Carthage, IL at a later date.
Memorials in her honor may be made to any place of worship.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019