Theresa L. McWhinnie 1933 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Theresa L. McWhinnie, 87 of Auburn passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
She was born Oct. 26, 1933 in Auburn, the daughter of Adolph and Jane Couturiaux DeHeve, Sr.
She married Robert McWhinnie, Sr in 1952 and he preceded her in death in 1996. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Dolly DeHeve; and three brothers, Adolph Jr, Donald, and Louis DeHeve.
Theresa was in the American Bowling Hall of Fame, the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 437 and 1425. She was an avid Cubs fan.
Surviving are two daughters, Dolly Gresham and Rhonda (Rodney) Fratzke; one son, Robert McWhinnie, Jr; seven grandsons; Gary Gresham, Corey, Josh and Jeremiah Tabor, Chris Curry Harsh and Prim Patel; one granddaughter, Ashley Tabor; fifteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Per CDC regulations and Governor's mandate only 25 people will be allowed and masks are required in the building.
Visitation will be from 4pm till 6pm, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn. Graveside services will be at 11am, Wednesday at Auburn Cemetery with Deacon Denny Baker officiating.
Memorials may be made to Fraternal Order of Eagle Education Fund, Lodge # 1425 c/o Jackie Willard, 922 E. Bidwell St, Taylorville, IL 62568.
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com