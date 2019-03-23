Theresa Marie Yates 1937 - 2019

New Berlin, IL—Theresa Marie Yates, 81, of New Berlin died at 1:32 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Heritage Health Hospice in Springfield.

Theresa was born May 7, 1937 in Springfield, the daughter of Earl Joseph and Louise Boehning Huddleston. She married Tony Yates, her husband of 60 years, on July 26, 1958.

Theresa was a life-long homemaker and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; her parents; and an infant daughter, Theresa Yates.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (husband, Kevin) Workman, John (wife, Kelly) Yates, William (wife, Becky) Yates, all of New Berlin and Karen (husband, Brad) Duggins of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Huddleston of California; and sister, Betty Coons of Springfield.

Theresa was one of thirteen children, she had 35 nieces and nephews and cherished time spent with family. She loved flowers, "pretties", playing cards, and roller skating.

Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 404 E. Birch St., New Berlin with Rev. Seth Brown, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

The family of Theresa Marie Yates is being served by Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019