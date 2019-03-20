Home

Thomas A. Black


1937 - 2019
Thomas A. Black Obituary
Thomas A. Black 1937 - 2019
Stonington, IL—Thomas A. Black, 81, of Stonington passed away at 2:49 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
He was born on September 9, 1937, in Taylorville, the son of Kenneth and Helen (Gleeson) Black. He married Nancy Diane Cook on January 7, 1956, in Stonington.
Tom was a veteran of the US Army. He retired from Caterpillar where he worked as a supervisor of planning and engineering for 45 years. Tom also was owner of Black's Insurance for many years as well as a partner in Stonington Fertilizer Inc. He served as chairman of the board of Illini Bank as well as the Stonington Village Clerk and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Stonington.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy D. Black of Stonington; children, Leesa A. Stork (John) of Taylorville, Thomas C. Black of Carbondale, Mary C Curtin (Fred) of Stonington, and Ann Therese Lynch (Bill) of Taylorville; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and aunt, Bernadine Gleeson.
A public visitation for Tom will be held from 10 until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, at McClure Funeral Home in Taylorville. Following the visitation, a private family funeral will be held with Monsignor David Lantz officiating. Burial will take place at the Old Stonington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stonington Fire Department. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Tom, or condolences to his family, may be left online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
