Thomas A. "Tom" Gorbett Jr.
1936 - 2020
Taylorville, IL—Thomas A. "Tom" Gorbett, Jr., 84, of Taylorville, passed away at home on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born August 22, 1936 in Springfield, to Thomas A. Gorbett, Sr. and Wilma Alice Phillips Gorbett.
He is survived by four daughters, Tamara (Michael) Jeffers of Decatur, Rena' (Mark) Johnson, Janine (Michael) Walker and Sharon (Scott) Wilson all of Springfield; three sons, Michael (Cindy) Gorbett and Donnie (Brandi) Gorbett both of Rochester and Colton Gorbett of Wood River; twenty-four grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; one sister, Mary (John) Burkard of Sheboygan, WI and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; former spouse, Sharon D. Gorbett; three brothers, Jack, Donnie and Rick Gorbett and one grandson, Bradley.
Tom was of the Christian faith and a resident of Taylorville and Rochester for most of his life. He was a member of the Taylorville Moose Lodge 1516. He also loved fishing, horses, mowing his yard, as well as telling a good joke.
He founded and operated AVS Amusements for over thirty-two years.
Private family visitation will take place.
Funeral Service: will be live streamed at 10:45 am, Saturday, December 5, 2020 via this link: https://calvaryspringfield.online.church
Graveside Service: 12:15 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Meet at main gate on Monument Ave. to follow procession.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SIU Medicine NSI: Parkinson's Research, 751 N. Rutledge St., Suite 3100, Springfield, IL 62702.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral service
10:45 AM
DEC
5
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Memories & Condolences
