Thomas A. "Tom" Wright

Thomas A. "Tom" Wright Obituary
Thomas A. "Tom" Wright 1966 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Thomas A. "Tom" Wright, 53, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born August 31, 1966, to Lacy and Clara (Sauer) Wright, Sr. He married Janet Murray on March 30, 1991. He was preceded in death by his father; and brothers, Marty Hine and John Wright.
Tom retired from Illinois Department of Health and Family Services. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was a master pumpkin carver and enjoyed searching for old bottles.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; children, David Wright and Rachel Wright; mother, Clara Wright; siblings, Lacy (Jackie) Wright, Jr., George (Donna) Wright, Mike Wright, JD (Cindy) Wright, Brian Wright and Paul (Amanda) Wright; several nieces and nephews; and wonderful cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
