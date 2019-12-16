|
|
Thomas Allen Crouch 1952 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Thomas Allen Crouch, 67, died at 5:07 a.m. after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home.
Tom was born on April 1, 1952, in Springfield, the son of Louis A. and Virginia A. (Broderick) Crouch. He married Diana Jean Toepfer in 1998, in Carlinville, IL.
Tom attended Christ the King Elementary School and was a 1970 graduate of Springfield High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Illinois State University. Tom retired from the State of Illinois Department of Revenue as a manager. He was previously employed by Rochester High School where he taught driver's education and physical education. Tom enjoyed sports and was a fan of the Atlanta Braves, Fighting Illini, and Chicago Bears. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and going on his annual boat trips and boat lunches with his buddies. Tom also loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He was always there for his friends and family whenever they needed him. Tom will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Crouch; grandparents, Louise and Bill Crouch; niece, Lisa Crouch; and nephew, Aaron Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Crouch of Springfield; son, Eric (wife, Jennifer) Crouch of Springfield; daughters, Jennifer Blackwell of New Berlin and Elizabeth (husband, Luke) Hinds of Springfield; step-sons, Sean (wife, Kristi) Kincaid of Sherman, and Ryan (wife, Stephanie) Kincaid of Springfield; 12 grandchildren, Breanna (husband, Trevahn) Williams, Brittney (husband, Luke) Smith, Brooklyn, and Brighten Blackwell, Caroline and Jordyn Crouch, Parker and Jackson Hinds, and Kourt, Ryder, Whitney and Connor Kincaid; one great-grandson, Asher Smith; and brothers, David (wife, Tricia) Crouch of Springfield, and Robert (wife, Nancy) Crouch of Palm Coast, FL; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 675 E. Linton, Springfield, IL 62703 or , PO Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019