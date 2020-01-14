Home

Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
Thomas Canavan Jr. Obituary
Thomas Canavan, Jr. 1926 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Thomas Canavan, Jr., 93, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.
He was born March 29, 1926, to Thomas and Susan (Clusker) Canavan, Sr. He married Helen Benedict in 1956. He was preceded in death by his wife; and brothers, William, John and Joseph.
Thomas was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during WWII. He worked for United States Postal Service for 35 years and was a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his children, Ron (Karen Lee) Cruickshank, Sherry (Lester) Tucker and Bill (Linda) Isom; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Private family burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
