Thomas E. Crews

Thomas E. Crews Obituary
Thomas E. Crews 1940 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln:Thomas E. Crews, 78, of Lincoln, passed away on June 7, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Thomas was born on June 24, 1940 in Lincoln, IL, to Estill S. and Cecelia G. Crews and was a lifelong resident of Lincoln.
He is survived by a brother, Michael A. Crews of Springfield, IL and two nieces, Ericka L. Tiller of Medford, OR, and Marta C. Crews of Lincoln, IL.
No services will be held. Cremation rites have been accorded. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 10 to June 11, 2019
