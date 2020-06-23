Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas E. "Tom" Daley

Springfield, IL - Thomas E. "Tom" Daley, 81, died at 3:32 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Arrangements are pending at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. 217-544-4646



