Thomas Eugene Daley 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Thomas Eugene Daley, 81, of Springfield, passed away at 3:32 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Katharine Drexel at Sacred Heart Church, 722 S. 12th St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 125 people at one time. Funeral Mass to follow at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. James Isaacson, S. J.C., celebrant. You may choose to view the Funeral Mass via live stream at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/71751537.
Private burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and for full obituary.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.