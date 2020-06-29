Thomas Eugene Daley
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Eugene Daley 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Thomas Eugene Daley, 81, of Springfield, passed away at 3:32 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Katharine Drexel at Sacred Heart Church, 722 S. 12th St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 125 people at one time. Funeral Mass to follow at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. James Isaacson, S. J.C., celebrant. You may choose to view the Funeral Mass via live stream at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/71751537.
Private burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and for full obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 12:15 PM
St. Katharine Drexel at Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. Katharine Drexel at Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
I am stunned and my thoughts are with Tom's family during this difficult time. I worked with Tom at the powerhouse and we had a lot of laughs. Tom and Jack McCarthy were in our shop often and we probably had 1000 cups of coffee over the year's. If I know those two they are laughing and having a cup right now. Rest in peace Tom.
John Fleischacker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved