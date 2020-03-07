|
|
Thomas "Tom" F. Schleyhahn 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Thomas "Tom" F. Schleyhahn, 94, of Springfield, died at 9:18 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Villa Health Care East. Tom's family extends their sincere appreciation for the exceptional care he was provided during his stay there.
Tom was born on August 22, 1925, the son of Frank and Marguerite (Woods) Schleyhahn. He married Clara Young in 1946, in Springfield; she preceded him in death in 1987.
Tom proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He saw extensive combat in the Europe-Africa-Middle East and Asiatic-Pacific Campaigns. He was employed at Cave Auto Parts and Harwood Auto & Supply for over 50 years. He was an avid NASCAR fan. Tom's son, Mike, took him to all the major racetracks across the country. Tom was also a St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed going to casinos and playing bingo.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Michael D. Henry, D.C.
Tom is survived by son, Michael (wife, Celia) Schleyhahn of Del Mar, CA; daughter, Leigh Ann (husband, Steven) Henry-Dawdy of Springfield; five grandchildren, Aaron, Adam (wife, Rose), and Alex Schleyhahn, and Kaylee and Aimee Henry; two great-grandchildren, Clara and John Schleyhahn; brother, Jack Schleyhahn of Springfield; loving companion, Bernice Rock; and his beloved cat, Sassy.
Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Funeral Ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Manuel P. Cuizon, C.R.S., PhD, officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to Father Joe's Villages, 1501 Imperial Ave., San Diego, CA 92101 or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020