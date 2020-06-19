Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Gerald Mikolasek

Litchfield, IL - Thomas Gerald Mikolasek, 65, passed on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 3:01 p.m at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



