Thomas Gerald Mikolasek
Litchfield, IL - Thomas Gerald Mikolasek, 65, passed on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 3:01 p.m at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.