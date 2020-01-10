|
|
Thomas H. Hullmann 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Thomas H. Hullmann, 82, of Springfield died at 2:02 am, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on October 23, 1937 in Springfield, IL, to John H. and Celia (Heissinger) Hullmann. He married Alice M. Trader on August 2, 1959.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; one daughter, Brenda (Kent) Kurniske of Springfield; two grandchildren, Melissa (David) Hartman and Samantha Kurniske; two great grandsons, David A. and Raymond D. G. Hartman; three sisters, Dorothy Toland of Springfield, Betty Davis of Yelm, WA and Christine (Norbert) Newingham of Kelso, WA; two brothers, Eugene Hullmann of Monticello, IL and James (Donna) Hullmann of Springfield and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mary Ann Brennan and Ella Head and infant sister, Donna Hullmann and one brother, Herman Hullmann.
Thomas retired from the Illinois Secretary of State. He also worked at Hennessey Forrestal Dealership as a mechanic.
Thomas attended West Side Christian Church.
Visitation: 9:00 – 10:00 am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral service: 10:00 am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Gary Winkleman officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020