Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hullmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Hullmann


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas H. Hullmann Obituary
Thomas H. Hullmann 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Thomas H. Hullmann, 82, of Springfield died at 2:02 am, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on October 23, 1937 in Springfield, IL, to John H. and Celia (Heissinger) Hullmann. He married Alice M. Trader on August 2, 1959.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; one daughter, Brenda (Kent) Kurniske of Springfield; two grandchildren, Melissa (David) Hartman and Samantha Kurniske; two great grandsons, David A. and Raymond D. G. Hartman; three sisters, Dorothy Toland of Springfield, Betty Davis of Yelm, WA and Christine (Norbert) Newingham of Kelso, WA; two brothers, Eugene Hullmann of Monticello, IL and James (Donna) Hullmann of Springfield and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mary Ann Brennan and Ella Head and infant sister, Donna Hullmann and one brother, Herman Hullmann.
Thomas retired from the Illinois Secretary of State. He also worked at Hennessey Forrestal Dealership as a mechanic.
Thomas attended West Side Christian Church.
Visitation: 9:00 – 10:00 am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral service: 10:00 am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Gary Winkleman officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -