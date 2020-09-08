1/
Thomas Huffman
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Thomas Huffman 1937 - 2020
Sun City, AZ—First, Tom wanted everyone to know that he had a good life!
Thomas E. Huffman passed away peacefully August 8, 2020 at his home in Sun City, Arizona. Born in 1937 to Elmer P. and Geneva (Ayers) Huffman in Rochester, Illinois, he moved to Arizona in 1963.
He is survived by his wife, Diane, and children from blended families. Kira Russo, daughter, and Alexander Thomas Bauer, grandson and namesake. Sons; Terry (Sarah) Simpson and Gary Lane, and numerous grandchildren and some great grandchildren. Brothers; Jerald Huffman, FL, and Dale Huffman, MO. Sisters; Karen Huffman and Sue Ellen (Ron) Green, both of Springfield, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Huffman and grandson Andrew Donald Bauer.
Tom will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and a kind and loyal friend. No services are planned.
Condolences may be shared at:
www.menkefuneralhome.com

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Memories & Condolences
