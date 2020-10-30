Thomas J. "T.J." Ballog 1941 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Thomas J. "T.J." Ballog, 79, of Springfield, died at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Auburn Rehabilitation Health Care Center.
Thomas was born in Springfield on March 9, 1941, the son of Robert and Laura Plallante. He was then adopted by Frank T. and Edna May Koval Ballog.
He graduated from Lanphier High School in 1959. Thomas proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Corporal from 1961 to 1967. From 1958-1960, he was employed with Osco Drug Company and then Western Southern Life Insurance Company from 1967-1982. He then went on to work for Wyoming Tech from 1987-1990 and was most recently employed with Green Tree Water Proofing where he had been working since 1992. Thomas was a member of the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club, the American Legion, the Abraham Lincoln Gun Club, NRA, and the Eagles Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents (his birth and adopted parents) and his brother, Gabriel Plallante.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey T. (wife, Kathy) Ballog; daughter, Shannon (husband, Robert) Churchill; five grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his long-time friends whom he considered his family, Pamela and Dave Pilcher of Springfield.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
