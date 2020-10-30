1/1
Thomas J. "t.j." Ballog
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. "T.J." Ballog 1941 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Thomas J. "T.J." Ballog, 79, of Springfield, died at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Auburn Rehabilitation Health Care Center.
Thomas was born in Springfield on March 9, 1941, the son of Robert and Laura Plallante. He was then adopted by Frank T. and Edna May Koval Ballog.
He graduated from Lanphier High School in 1959. Thomas proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Corporal from 1961 to 1967. From 1958-1960, he was employed with Osco Drug Company and then Western Southern Life Insurance Company from 1967-1982. He then went on to work for Wyoming Tech from 1987-1990 and was most recently employed with Green Tree Water Proofing where he had been working since 1992. Thomas was a member of the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club, the American Legion, the Abraham Lincoln Gun Club, NRA, and the Eagles Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents (his birth and adopted parents) and his brother, Gabriel Plallante.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey T. (wife, Kathy) Ballog; daughter, Shannon (husband, Robert) Churchill; five grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his long-time friends whom he considered his family, Pamela and Dave Pilcher of Springfield.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lincoln Land Cremation Society

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
I knew Tom for many years... He was a very sweet man. I am so sorry for the family's loss, but am sure that he is healed and dancing with the angels.
LP
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved