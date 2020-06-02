Thomas J. "Tom" Christian Jr.
Thomas "Tom" J. Christian, Jr. 1936 - 2020
Dardenne Prairie, MO—Thomas "Tom" Christian Jr., fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Friday, May 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy Christian (nee Moffat) for nearly 60 years. Loving father of 5 , cherished grandfather of 13, treasured great grandfather of 6. Brother-in-law to J.J. and Karen Moffat.
SERVICES:
VISITATION WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2020 FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 11:00 A.M. AT IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH-DARDENNE WITH MASS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING AT 11;00 A.M.
www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
