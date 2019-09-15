|
|
Thomas "Tom" J. Domagalski 1953 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Thomas "Tom" J. Domagalski, 66, of Springfield, died at 3:30 pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born on April 7, 1953 in St. Louis, MO to Chester and Marie (Nahirny) Domagalski. He married Leslie Simmons on June 26, 1976.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie; two daughters, Stephanie (Stephen) Shields of Chatham and Kathryn (Ryan) Doolin of Springfield; three grandchildren; Charlotte and Avery Shields and Nora Doolin and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Christine Wagman.
Tom retired in 2012 as a structural engineer from IDOT after thirty-seven years.
He enjoyed playing golf with Leslie. Tom was an avid St. Louis sports fan. Nothing mattered more than being with his family.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Agnes Church. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Agnes Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019