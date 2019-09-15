Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Domagalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. "Tom" Domagalski


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. "Tom" Domagalski Obituary
Thomas "Tom" J. Domagalski 1953 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Thomas "Tom" J. Domagalski, 66, of Springfield, died at 3:30 pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born on April 7, 1953 in St. Louis, MO to Chester and Marie (Nahirny) Domagalski. He married Leslie Simmons on June 26, 1976.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie; two daughters, Stephanie (Stephen) Shields of Chatham and Kathryn (Ryan) Doolin of Springfield; three grandchildren; Charlotte and Avery Shields and Nora Doolin and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Christine Wagman.
Tom retired in 2012 as a structural engineer from IDOT after thirty-seven years.
He enjoyed playing golf with Leslie. Tom was an avid St. Louis sports fan. Nothing mattered more than being with his family.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Agnes Church. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Agnes Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now