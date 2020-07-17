Thomas J. Taylor 1948 - 2020

Devils Lake, ND—Thomas J. Taylor, 71 of Devils Lake, North Dakota, formerly of Springfield, Illinois, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home.

Thomas was born November 20, 1948 in Springfield, Illinois, the son of the late Herbert Edward and Margaret Ann (Conlon) Taylor. After graduating from Springfield High, he served in the US Navy from June 1966 through August 1969. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Crouch on January 19,1974 in Springfield.

The last seven years of his 35 year career in Property Operations was as Site Manager for GSCI's Camp Widjiwagan in Springfield. After his retirement in May, 2015, Tom and Bonnie moved to Devils Lake, ND.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bonnie, his children and grandchildren, Nicole (Cliff) Halvorson, Abby and Bryn of Devils Lake, ND and Zachariah (Amanda) Taylor, Aubree and Conner of Attica, Indiana. He is also survived by four sisters Judy (Max) Weaver of Oakland; Patricia Connolly of Springfield; Barbara (Mark) Tschacher of Osage, WY; Diane (Jeff) Schlindwein of Chatham and many nieces and nephews.



