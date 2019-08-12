|
|
Thomas John "Tommy John" Antonacci 1982 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Thomas John "Tommy John" Antonacci, 36, of Springfield, died at 4:25 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 20, 1982, in Springfield to Tina Antonacci. Tommy was legally adopted by his loving grandparents, Vito and Shirley Antonacci, when he was six months old. He married Kayla Hickman on May 16, 2018 and she survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Shirley Antonacci and birth mother, Tina Antonacci, both of Springfield; two sisters, Jenny (Brad) Rich of Springfield and Nikki Propst of Sherman; aunt and uncles, Vickie, Pat and Mike; several cousins, nieces and a nephew; mother and father-in-law, Joe and Tami Hickman of Springfield; brothers-in-law, Joe, Josh and Brandon Hickman and his much loved pit bulls, Nala, Neiko, Diva, Belle and Brows
Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Vito Antonacci; and one uncle, Joe Antonacci.
Tommy was a resident of Springfield all of his life. He worked as a Dispatcher and IT Specialist at Lincoln Cab Company, his family's company. He enjoyed watching baseball and football and was a die-hard Cubs and Bears fan.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Joseph Ring officiating.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019