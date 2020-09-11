1/1
Thomas John Clark Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas John Clark, Sr. 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Thomas John Clark, Sr., 90, of Springfield, died at 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Thomas was born on April 13, 1930, in Springfield, the son of Patrick and Ferne Scott Clark. He married Mary Ellen Hall on March 13, 1954; she preceded him in death. He later married Patricia Heinemann on February 2, 1980; she preceded him in death.
Thomas graduated from Lanphier High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was employed as a union painter and was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish at St. Patrick Church, Knights of Columbus Council 4175, and Union Painter Local 90. Thomas was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed NASCAR and spending time with his family. He was a legend in his own time.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; sons, William Patrick, William Daniel, and Timothy Michael Clark; granddaughter, Rebecca Ann Clark; sisters, Patricia Odorizzi, Margaret Keen, Frankie Cunningham and Joan Clark; and brother, Robert Clark.
Thomas is survived by his children, Thomas (Judy) Clark, Jr., Lynne Clark, Lisa Clark, and Leslie (Thomas) Cully, all of Springfield; step-children, Don Heinemann of Springfield, Jackie (Curt) Blankenship of Seattle, WA, and Kelly Clark of Spaulding; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Bette Marconi of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Private Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Parish at St. Patrick Church with Rev. Trenton Rauck, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved