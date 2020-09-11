Thomas John Clark, Sr. 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Thomas John Clark, Sr., 90, of Springfield, died at 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Thomas was born on April 13, 1930, in Springfield, the son of Patrick and Ferne Scott Clark. He married Mary Ellen Hall on March 13, 1954; she preceded him in death. He later married Patricia Heinemann on February 2, 1980; she preceded him in death.
Thomas graduated from Lanphier High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was employed as a union painter and was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish at St. Patrick Church, Knights of Columbus Council 4175, and Union Painter Local 90. Thomas was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed NASCAR and spending time with his family. He was a legend in his own time.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; sons, William Patrick, William Daniel, and Timothy Michael Clark; granddaughter, Rebecca Ann Clark; sisters, Patricia Odorizzi, Margaret Keen, Frankie Cunningham and Joan Clark; and brother, Robert Clark.
Thomas is survived by his children, Thomas (Judy) Clark, Jr., Lynne Clark, Lisa Clark, and Leslie (Thomas) Cully, all of Springfield; step-children, Don Heinemann of Springfield, Jackie (Curt) Blankenship of Seattle, WA, and Kelly Clark of Spaulding; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Bette Marconi of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Private Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Parish at St. Patrick Church with Rev. Trenton Rauck, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
